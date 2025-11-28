Sean “Diddy” Combs is trading his lavish Thanksgiving feasts for a decidedly humble menu behind bars.
The Bad Boy Records founder spent Thanksgiving behind bars at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, serving a four-year sentence for prostitution-related charges.
Combs, known for lavish parties, had a humble holiday meal of bran flakes, deli meat, prison sandwiches, and skim milk, with breakfast served around 6:30 a.m., including whole wheat bread, bananas, and jelly with margarine.
The lunch, offered from 11 a.m. to noon, looked like a traditional Thanksgiving meal as the prisoners could pick between roasted turkey or soy chicken, accompanied by vegetables and cornbread with dressing.
He planned to be treated with baked sweet potato, mashed potatoes, corn, chicken gravy, and whole wheat bread, with margarine as a sideline of his meal.
The prisoner would have a choice of fruit or a holiday dessert, accompanied by a beverage.
Dinner, served at 4:30 p.m., gave inmates the option of a deli meat and cheese sandwich or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, with sides featuring potato chips, fruit, dessert, or whole wheat bread with jelly.
Sean Diddy Combs will spend Christmas in prison, with meals largely unchanged except lunch, when he can choose a baked Cornish hen instead of soy chicken; all sides and optional dessert or fruit remain the same.