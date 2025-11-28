Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney faces new challenges after cozy vacation with Scooter Braun

The 'Christy' star was appeared in American Eagle advertisement in July this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
2025 has not been the best year for Sydney Sweeney, specifically in her career.

The Euphoria starlet, who recently faced a huge box office failure for her new film Christy, has now been hit with another career challenge. 

Comic Basics reported that American Eagle, which signed Sweeney for this year’s most controversial advertisement in July, has tapped renowned businesswoman, Martha Stewart, as the new face of its holiday campaign.

The 84-year-old ageless lifestyle guru shared her top tips for picking the perfect pair of jeans for American Eagle’s Give Great Jeans Campaign holiday.

Sharing her experience, Stewart told People that good-quality denim "forms the foundation" of an outfit and can "go from casual to refined in seconds" as long as it fits right.

"Let the denim do the heavy lifting. It's one of those remarkable fabrics that goes from casual to quite sophisticated with just a few thoughtful touches," she explained.

This update comes a few months after American Eagle and Sydney Sweeney faced immense public scrutiny for their disputed campaign, which was launched on July 23, 2025.

Notably, the controversy stemmed from the double entendre, as some criticized the phrase for evoking the language of eugenics, the discredited belief in improving humanity through selective breeding.

Despite this new change, Sydney Sweeney, who yesterday made it to the headlines due to her steamy getaway with her new boyfriend Scooter Braun at beach, has yet to respond to American Eagle's this decision.  

