Entertainment

Jojo Siwa fans react strongly after Chris Hughes' spine-chilling statement

Chris Hughes and Jojo Siwa began dating in April 2025

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Jojo Siwa and her new boyfriend, Chris Hughes, have divided fans online after his unconventional revelation about high-profile relationship. 

Recently, the couple made it to the headlines after their spotted walking hand-in-hand during their appearance at the red carpet of the Dancers Against Cancer Gala in Los Angeles. 

However, after this public sighting of Siwa and Hughes, fans believed that the pair began dating.  

In April this year, the 22-year-old American singer and dancer parted ways from her ex-girlfriend, Kath Ebbs, whom she began dating earlier this year.

Though, Siwa and Hughes are back on the same page, the reality television star described himself as single during his appearance on BBC’s Celebrity MasterChef.

During this week’s episode, the 32-year-old TV personality revealed, "So, I live on my own. I've been single for three years so it's not like I'm cooking for anyone. If I'm just cooking for myself, no one can appreciate it, apart from me."

This confession of Hughes left their fans baffled as he made red carpet appearance with Siwa a few days before his revelation. 

For the unversed, Jojo Siwa and Chris Hughes initially met on Celebrity Big Brother UK in April 2025 and were initially friends, but their relationship turned romantic in the following months, with Siwa confirming their relationship in June 2025.

