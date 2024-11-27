Cher announces retirement from music: 'I'm older than dirt now'

Cher calls it quits!
The music legend has announced that her next studio album will probably be her last.
During a recent conversation at London's Lyceum Theatre, where she was promoting her new memoir, Cher: The Memoir, Part One, the 78-year-old singer said that she is "older than dirt now."
“This is probably my last album that I’m gonna do,” she revealed.
Cher went on to joke, “I’m older than dirt now, OK? I’m the oldest person I meet in almost every room unless I’m in an old folks’ home. I keep having to tell these [younger] girls like, ‘Get over yourself, get out there. You’ve got your whole life ahead of you’.”
“I don’t care if you’re 50. I’d give anything to be 60 again. I was a fucking hottie! It’s weird too because I know I’m older, but I don’t know how to feel it. I don’t know how to feel any different than the way I’ve always felt,” she added.
Cher's next album will be her 28th full-length solo album, following her 2023 Christmas record.
“They are great songs and I’m just really excited that I’m doing it. I’m really excited to be doing anything now,” she said of her upcoming album.
On the personal front, Cher is currently dating a 38-year-old artist and producer Alexander “A.E.” Edwards.