Saboor Aly sets internet ablaze in yellow saree: 'Looking like a sunshine'

Sajal Ali's sister Saboor Aly turns heads in a yellow silk saree at recent outing

  • by Web Desk
  • November 27, 2024
Actress Saboor Aly proved she can truly carry off saris!

Turning to her Instagram account on Wednesday, the Fitrat starlet shared a series of clicks channelling her inner sunshine in a yellow silk sari. 

In the photo dump, the diva posed for stunning portraits amidst the backdrop of a scenic outdoor setting.

For the outing, actor Ali Ansari’s beloved wife stunned in silk with her caramel short dyed tresses doing the talking.


Her subtle no makeup look added more oomph to her outfit along with her baby pink manicured nails.

The Bunty I Love You star decided to let her post do justice without any caption and just a few emojis.

In the comments section of the post, her ardent fans reacted with a slew of comments.

One user noted, “7th slide slaying in yellow sari.”

Another effused, “U looking effulgent.’

“My Beby,” a third user added.

Also the Pakistani heartthrob Urwa Hocane gushed over the actress saying, “Looking like a sunshine.”

For the unversed, Sajal Ali's sister is no stranger to sharing tidbits from her fashion photo-ops and outings.

