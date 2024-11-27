Robert Lewandowski equals Ronaldo and Messi's record with new milestone

Polish footballer Robert Lewandowski achieved another milestone of his career as he equals Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s Champions League record.
The Barcelona star became the third footballer in the world after Messi and Ronaldo to complete his 100 Champions League goals.
Barcelona claimed a dominant 3-0 win over Brest in the UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Lewandowski struck twice to bring his Champions League tally to 101, the third player in history to reach a three-figure number in the competition.
After the historic achievement, the 36-year-old expressed, “Years ago, I didn’t think I would reach my 100th goal in the Champions League. It’s good to have your name next to Cristiano and Messi. I’m very happy; I didn’t think I would score this many goals in the Champions League."
The 2020 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award winner took to his Instagram to celebrate Barcelona's win and new personal records and wrote, “100!... And 101... +3 points!”
Furthermore, Ronaldo is leading the elite with more than 100 goals in the Champions League club with 140 goals, followed by record eight-time Ballon d'Or Award winner Messi’s 129 goals and new member of the club Lewandowski with 101 goals.