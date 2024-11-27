Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence glows in chic maternity outfit during rainy day stroll

Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney

  • by Web Desk
  • November 27, 2024
Photo: BACKGRID Jennifer Lawrence glows in chic maternity outfit during rainy day stroll
  Photo: BACKGRID Jennifer Lawrence glows in chic maternity outfit during rainy day stroll

Jennifer Lawrence's pregnancy fall look is on point!

The Hunger Games actress stepped out in style with her husband Cooke Maroney in a rainy New York City on Tuesday, November 26.

For the outing, Lawrence, who is expecting her second child with the art gallery director, opted for a chick chic fall outfit of a trench coat and slip dress, showcasing her maternity style

Wearing The Row Jumo belted coat in white leather over a green and black checked mid-length dress, flaunting her baby bump, the No Hard Feelings star looked absolutely gorgeous.

She paired her outfit with tall Freda Salvador Phoenix boots, a pair of slim gold-framed oval sunglasses, and a layering of silver and gold necklaces while carrying a black leather Phoebe Philo Gig bag, which retails for around $3287.

The couple was spotted strolling the streets on New York city with Maroney, who was wearing an all-black outfit, holding an umbrella over them.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney announced they were expecting their second baby via a Vogue article and Instagram post on October 20.

The pair is already parents to son Cy, 2, whom they welcomed in February 2022. 

Olivia Culpo reveals shocking first married Thanksgiving plans with Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo reveals shocking first married Thanksgiving plans with Christian McCaffrey
Margot Robbie balances motherhood and family life

Margot Robbie balances motherhood and family life
James Middleton offers sympathy to Queen Camilla after loss of beloved dog

James Middleton offers sympathy to Queen Camilla after loss of beloved dog
Jennifer Lawrence glows in chic maternity outfit during rainy day stroll

Jennifer Lawrence glows in chic maternity outfit during rainy day stroll
Olivia Culpo reveals shocking first married Thanksgiving plans with Christian McCaffrey
Olivia Culpo reveals shocking first married Thanksgiving plans with Christian McCaffrey
Margot Robbie balances motherhood and family life
Margot Robbie balances motherhood and family life
Beyoncé beats Taylor Swift on Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of 21st Century list
Beyoncé beats Taylor Swift on Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of 21st Century list
Zayn Malik makes emotional plea to fans after Liam Payne’s death
Zayn Malik makes emotional plea to fans after Liam Payne’s death
Robert Pattinson meets Kevin Feige for next Marvel movie?
Robert Pattinson meets Kevin Feige for next Marvel movie?
Snoop Dogg shares heartwarming plans for Thanksgiving with his growing family
Snoop Dogg shares heartwarming plans for Thanksgiving with his growing family
Cher announces retirement from music: 'I'm older than dirt now'
Cher announces retirement from music: 'I'm older than dirt now'
Kelly Clarkson gives HUGE love life update two years after divorce
Kelly Clarkson gives HUGE love life update two years after divorce
Who took the season 33 Mirrorball Trophy of 'Dancing with the Stars'?
Who took the season 33 Mirrorball Trophy of 'Dancing with the Stars'?
Adele faces setback after releasing ‘limited edition’ vinyl box set
Adele faces setback after releasing ‘limited edition’ vinyl box set
Inside Paul Mescal’s dating life with girlfriend Gracie Abrams
Inside Paul Mescal’s dating life with girlfriend Gracie Abrams
Taylor Swift drops two huge surprises ahead of her 35th birthday
Taylor Swift drops two huge surprises ahead of her 35th birthday