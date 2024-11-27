Jennifer Lawrence glows in chic maternity outfit during rainy day stroll

Jennifer Lawrence's pregnancy fall look is on point!
The Hunger Games actress stepped out in style with her husband Cooke Maroney in a rainy New York City on Tuesday, November 26.
For the outing, Lawrence, who is expecting her second child with the art gallery director, opted for a chick chic fall outfit of a trench coat and slip dress, showcasing her maternity style
Wearing The Row Jumo belted coat in white leather over a green and black checked mid-length dress, flaunting her baby bump, the No Hard Feelings star looked absolutely gorgeous.
She paired her outfit with tall Freda Salvador Phoenix boots, a pair of slim gold-framed oval sunglasses, and a layering of silver and gold necklaces while carrying a black leather Phoebe Philo Gig bag, which retails for around $3287.
The couple was spotted strolling the streets on New York city with Maroney, who was wearing an all-black outfit, holding an umbrella over them.
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney announced they were expecting their second baby via a Vogue article and Instagram post on October 20.
The pair is already parents to son Cy, 2, whom they welcomed in February 2022.