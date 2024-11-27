Royal

James Middleton offers sympathy to Queen Camilla after loss of beloved dog

James Middleton shared his thoughts on the Queen's loss

  • by Web Desk
  • November 27, 2024

Princess Kate's brother has nothing but sympathy for Queen Camilla following her announcement that her beloved dog has died.

James Middleton shared his thoughts on the Queen's loss on his Instagram handle, saying he was "saddened to hear" the news.

He said: "The reason, I think, that losing a dog often feels harder than losing a relative or a friend is because their love for us is uncomplicated.

The simple request in life is that you love them back."

He added: "I have written a piece in today's Times on how I coped with the loss of Ella after I was saddened to hear of the passing of the Queens beloved Jack Russell.

"I know it will resonate with many of you so on this stormy autumn day, get cosy and have a read."

Queen Camilla released a touching statement following the death of her beloved dog. 

The 77-year-old monarch revealed that Beth had tragically passed away after being put down due to an untreatable tumor.

James Middleton offers sympathy to Queen Camilla after loss of beloved dog

