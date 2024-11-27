Olivia Culpo reveals shocking first married Thanksgiving plans with Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey will be celebrating their first Thanksgiving as a married couple, but their holiday plans will have to work around San Francisco 49ers player's schedule.
During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Culpo revealed the untraditional way she plans to celebrate Thanksgiving this year due to McCaffrey's busy NFL schedule.
"Having a husband in the NFL, you do have to base your holidays around their schedule," Culpo told the outlet.
Culpo went on to share, "Every time we get the new schedule, you have to check out... every year is very different and exciting. There's not really one way to plan for consistency, which makes it interesting."
Although, the 49ers have a game until on Thanksgiving, the team is very strict about players leaving town during the season, which will limit the loved birds holiday celebrations.
"So, the past few years, my whole family's actually been coming up to the Bay Area because they know that I'm kind of stuck up there because Christian can't travel," Culpo added.
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey got engaged on April 7, 2023, and tied the knot on June 29, 2024, in Watch Hill, Rhode Island.