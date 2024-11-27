Entertainment

Olivia Culpo reveals shocking first married Thanksgiving plans with Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey will celebrate their first Thanksgiving as a married couple this year

  • by Web Desk
  • November 27, 2024
Olivia Culpo reveals shocking first married Thanksgiving plans with Christian McCaffrey
Olivia Culpo reveals shocking first married Thanksgiving plans with Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey will be celebrating their first Thanksgiving as a married couple, but their holiday plans will have to work around San Francisco 49ers player's schedule.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Culpo revealed the untraditional way she plans to celebrate Thanksgiving this year due to McCaffrey's busy NFL schedule.

"Having a husband in the NFL, you do have to base your holidays around their schedule," Culpo told the outlet.

Culpo went on to share, "Every time we get the new schedule, you have to check out... every year is very different and exciting. There's not really one way to plan for consistency, which makes it interesting."

Although, the 49ers have a game until on Thanksgiving, the team is very strict about players leaving town during the season, which will limit the loved birds holiday celebrations.

"So, the past few years, my whole family's actually been coming up to the Bay Area because they know that I'm kind of stuck up there because Christian can't travel," Culpo added.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey got engaged on April 7, 2023, and tied the knot on June 29, 2024, in Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

Olivia Culpo reveals shocking first married Thanksgiving plans with Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo reveals shocking first married Thanksgiving plans with Christian McCaffrey
Margot Robbie balances motherhood and family life

Margot Robbie balances motherhood and family life
James Middleton offers sympathy to Queen Camilla after loss of beloved dog

James Middleton offers sympathy to Queen Camilla after loss of beloved dog
Jennifer Lawrence glows in chic maternity outfit during rainy day stroll

Jennifer Lawrence glows in chic maternity outfit during rainy day stroll
Margot Robbie balances motherhood and family life
Margot Robbie balances motherhood and family life
Jennifer Lawrence glows in chic maternity outfit during rainy day stroll
Jennifer Lawrence glows in chic maternity outfit during rainy day stroll
Beyoncé beats Taylor Swift on Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of 21st Century list
Beyoncé beats Taylor Swift on Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of 21st Century list
Zayn Malik makes emotional plea to fans after Liam Payne’s death
Zayn Malik makes emotional plea to fans after Liam Payne’s death
Robert Pattinson meets Kevin Feige for next Marvel movie?
Robert Pattinson meets Kevin Feige for next Marvel movie?
Snoop Dogg shares heartwarming plans for Thanksgiving with his growing family
Snoop Dogg shares heartwarming plans for Thanksgiving with his growing family
Cher announces retirement from music: 'I'm older than dirt now'
Cher announces retirement from music: 'I'm older than dirt now'
Kelly Clarkson gives HUGE love life update two years after divorce
Kelly Clarkson gives HUGE love life update two years after divorce
Who took the season 33 Mirrorball Trophy of 'Dancing with the Stars'?
Who took the season 33 Mirrorball Trophy of 'Dancing with the Stars'?
Adele faces setback after releasing ‘limited edition’ vinyl box set
Adele faces setback after releasing ‘limited edition’ vinyl box set
Inside Paul Mescal’s dating life with girlfriend Gracie Abrams
Inside Paul Mescal’s dating life with girlfriend Gracie Abrams
Taylor Swift drops two huge surprises ahead of her 35th birthday
Taylor Swift drops two huge surprises ahead of her 35th birthday