Son of Norwegian princess to be released from custody amid multiple charges

Marius Borg Hoiby, the eldest son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit, will be released from custody after his arrest last week in connection with rape allegations.
The 27-year-old, who is the stepson of Crown Prince Haakon, was detained by authorities at a residence near Skaugum, the royal couple’s official residence. However, he was later released after questioning, reported GB News.
Marius Borg Hoiby, who was born from a relationship prior to Mette-Marit´s 2001 marriage to Crown Prince Haakon, had been arrested on Monday evening.
In a statement, police said that Borg Høiby was arrested on suspicion of violating the criminal code "which concerns sexual intercourse with someone who is unconscious or for other reasons unable to resist the act."
This was the third time Borg Høiby has been arrested since August.
Additional charges have now been brought against Marius Borg Høiby, including violations of multiple restraining orders and driving without a valid license.
The new charges involve four women and one man.
His first arrest occurred following an incident at a woman’s Oslo apartment on the night of August 4.
The 27-year-old was accused of both physical and emotional abuse toward the woman, in her twenties, with whom he had reportedly been in a relationship. Authorities also said he caused significant damage to her property.
Borg Høiby was held in police custody for 30 hours following his initial arrest.
He was arrested again in September for allegedly reaching out to a victim using a concealed phone number, in violation of a restraining order.
After undergoing eight police interviews earlier this month, Borg Høiby released a statement denying accusations that he assaulted his former girlfriends, Nora Haukland and Juliane Snekkestad.
Despite this, the royal acknowledged causing physical harm to one woman while intoxicated by cocaine and alcohol, as well as damaging her apartment. He expressed regret over the incident.
Borg Høiby attracted significant media attention as the first stepchild in the history of the Norwegian Royal Family.
The Norwegian Royal Family has previously stated that he does not hold a public role and is not considered a public figure.