Entertainment

Helen Gallagher, beloved Broadway star, passes away at 98

Helen Gallagher was born in New York City in 1926 and died on Sunday, November 24

  • by Web Desk
  • November 27, 2024
Helen Gallagher, beloved Broadway star, passes away at 98
Helen Gallagher, beloved Broadway star, passes away at 98

Helen Gallagher has passed away at the age of 98.

The two-time Tony Award winner and beloved Broadway star’s death was announced by Playbill on Instagram.

"We are saddened to report that two-time Tony winner Helen Gallagher has passed away at the age of 98," the post read.

It further added, "Our condolences go out to her family, friends, and fans."

According to Edith Meeks, executive and artistic director at New York’s Herbert Berghof Studio, Gallagher died on Sunday, November 24 at a New York City hospital.

Gallagher, who was born in New York City in 1926, was a renowned name on Broadway for decades with a career spanning over 50 years.

The actress made her Broadway debut in 1944 in the musical revue Seven Lively Arts and since then she had never stopped and won two Tony Awards for her performances in Pal Joey and No, No, Nanette.

Besides stage, Helen Gallagher has also appeared on TV shows, including the ABC soap opera Ryan's Hope, Make a Wish, Portofino, High Button Shoes and Sweet Charity, for which she received another Tony nomination. 

Carson Daly melts hearts by cooking with son and wife: ‘Cute together’

Carson Daly melts hearts by cooking with son and wife: ‘Cute together’
Helen Gallagher, beloved Broadway star, passes away at 98

Helen Gallagher, beloved Broadway star, passes away at 98
ICC prosecutor moves to arrest Myanmar’s leader for alleged war crimes

ICC prosecutor moves to arrest Myanmar’s leader for alleged war crimes
Matthew McConaughey reveals reason for abandoning Hollywood at height of fame

Matthew McConaughey reveals reason for abandoning Hollywood at height of fame
Matthew McConaughey reveals reason for abandoning Hollywood at height of fame
Matthew McConaughey reveals reason for abandoning Hollywood at height of fame
Justin Bieber, Hailey face adjustment issues after welcoming baby Jack
Justin Bieber, Hailey face adjustment issues after welcoming baby Jack
Olivia Culpo reveals shocking first married Thanksgiving plans with Christian McCaffrey
Olivia Culpo reveals shocking first married Thanksgiving plans with Christian McCaffrey
Margot Robbie balances motherhood and family life
Margot Robbie balances motherhood and family life
Jennifer Lawrence glows in chic maternity outfit during rainy day stroll
Jennifer Lawrence glows in chic maternity outfit during rainy day stroll
Beyoncé beats Taylor Swift on Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of 21st Century list
Beyoncé beats Taylor Swift on Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of 21st Century list
Zayn Malik makes emotional plea to fans after Liam Payne’s death
Zayn Malik makes emotional plea to fans after Liam Payne’s death
Robert Pattinson meets Kevin Feige for next Marvel movie?
Robert Pattinson meets Kevin Feige for next Marvel movie?
Snoop Dogg shares heartwarming plans for Thanksgiving with his growing family
Snoop Dogg shares heartwarming plans for Thanksgiving with his growing family
Cher announces retirement from music: 'I'm older than dirt now'
Cher announces retirement from music: 'I'm older than dirt now'
Kelly Clarkson gives HUGE love life update two years after divorce
Kelly Clarkson gives HUGE love life update two years after divorce
Who took the season 33 Mirrorball Trophy of 'Dancing with the Stars'?
Who took the season 33 Mirrorball Trophy of 'Dancing with the Stars'?