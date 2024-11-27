Helen Gallagher, beloved Broadway star, passes away at 98

Helen Gallagher has passed away at the age of 98.
The two-time Tony Award winner and beloved Broadway star’s death was announced by Playbill on Instagram.
"We are saddened to report that two-time Tony winner Helen Gallagher has passed away at the age of 98," the post read.
It further added, "Our condolences go out to her family, friends, and fans."
According to Edith Meeks, executive and artistic director at New York’s Herbert Berghof Studio, Gallagher died on Sunday, November 24 at a New York City hospital.
Gallagher, who was born in New York City in 1926, was a renowned name on Broadway for decades with a career spanning over 50 years.
The actress made her Broadway debut in 1944 in the musical revue Seven Lively Arts and since then she had never stopped and won two Tony Awards for her performances in Pal Joey and No, No, Nanette.
Besides stage, Helen Gallagher has also appeared on TV shows, including the ABC soap opera Ryan's Hope, Make a Wish, Portofino, High Button Shoes and Sweet Charity, for which she received another Tony nomination.