Cardi B sparks wild frenzy with ‘Salam Alaikum’ greeting on Saudi stage

Cardi B knows what to do to send the fans into a frenzy.
In her series of viral “halal” content, the Am I the Drama? rapper has now added one more thrilling highlight, fueling the wild frenzy among fans.
On Saturday, December 13, the WAP rapper electrified the crowd by setting the stage ablaze with her thrilling performance at the Soundstorm Festival 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
While Cardi B’s attire – a flowing pink outfit that covered her from neck to toe, a departure from her usual, often revealing, stage ensembles – was enough to spark buzz, she decided to pull out something even more buzz-worthy.
As she took over the stage, the 33-year-old rapper made the crowd electrified by greeting them in Islamic way, saying, “Salam Alaikum,” which translates to “peace be upon you.”
“Everything is brand new, honey. This country looks like it was just opened up yesterday,” she praised, adding, “Everything is MashaAllah.”
In a video shared by a fan on TikTok featuring the I Like It rapper’s greeting sparked a wild frenzy online, with fans sharing their hilarious reactions.
“The salam part,” wrote one, while another commented, “Y’all have no idea how funny this is at 1 am.”
A third repeated Cardi’s greeting, noting, “Salam aleykoum saleykoum salaaaaaaaaaammmmmmm.”
“That’s the most clothes I’ve ever seen her wearing,” added a fourth.
Cardi B’s performance in Saudi Arabia comes just a month after she welcomed her fourth child overall and first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs in November 2025.