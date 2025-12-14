Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Cardi B sparks wild frenzy with ‘Salam Alaikum’ greeting on Saudi stage

The ‘Am I the Drama?’ hitmaker sets the stage ablaze in Saudi Arabia with her electric performance at Soundstorm festival

  • By Sidra Khan
Cardi B sparks wild frenzy with ‘Salam Alaikum’ greeting on Saudi stage
Cardi B sparks wild frenzy with ‘Salam Alaikum’ greeting on Saudi stage

Cardi B knows what to do to send the fans into a frenzy.

In her series of viral “halal” content, the Am I the Drama? rapper has now added one more thrilling highlight, fueling the wild frenzy among fans.

On Saturday, December 13, the WAP rapper electrified the crowd by setting the stage ablaze with her thrilling performance at the Soundstorm Festival 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

While Cardi B’s attire – a flowing pink outfit that covered her from neck to toe, a departure from her usual, often revealing, stage ensembles – was enough to spark buzz, she decided to pull out something even more buzz-worthy.

As she took over the stage, the 33-year-old rapper made the crowd electrified by greeting them in Islamic way, saying, “Salam Alaikum,” which translates to “peace be upon you.”

“Everything is brand new, honey. This country looks like it was just opened up yesterday,” she praised, adding, “Everything is MashaAllah.”

In a video shared by a fan on TikTok featuring the I Like It rapper’s greeting sparked a wild frenzy online, with fans sharing their hilarious reactions.

“The salam part,” wrote one, while another commented, “Y’all have no idea how funny this is at 1 am.”

A third repeated Cardi’s greeting, noting, “Salam aleykoum saleykoum salaaaaaaaaaammmmmmm.”

“That’s the most clothes I’ve ever seen her wearing,” added a fourth.

Cardi B’s performance in Saudi Arabia comes just a month after she welcomed her fourth child overall and first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs in November 2025.

Ed Sheeran reveals personal inspiration behind new F1 song 'Drive'

Ed Sheeran reveals personal inspiration behind new F1 song 'Drive'
Drake receives major warning from 21 Savage over Kendrick Lamar feud

Drake receives major warning from 21 Savage over Kendrick Lamar feud
Kanye West's controversial doc 'In Whose Name?' finally gets streaming date

Kanye West's controversial doc 'In Whose Name?' finally gets streaming date
Dakota Johnson surprises fans with 'SNL' appearance alongside Lily Allen

Dakota Johnson surprises fans with 'SNL' appearance alongside Lily Allen
‘Emily In Paris’ cast stuns in Venice ahead of Paris premiere for season 5

‘Emily In Paris’ cast stuns in Venice ahead of Paris premiere for season 5
Lenny Kravitz to play villain in upcoming James Bond '007: First Light' game

Lenny Kravitz to play villain in upcoming James Bond '007: First Light' game
Selena Gomez’s festive season lights up with Benny Blanco’s glittery surprise

Selena Gomez’s festive season lights up with Benny Blanco’s glittery surprise
Peter Greene’s death takes shocking turn as terrific details emerge

Peter Greene’s death takes shocking turn as terrific details emerge
Taylor Swift receives swoon-worthy 36th birthday wish from loved one

Taylor Swift receives swoon-worthy 36th birthday wish from loved one
Debby Ryan announces welcoming first child with Josh Dun in touching post

Debby Ryan announces welcoming first child with Josh Dun in touching post
Lady Gaga halts concert mid-song after scary incident

Lady Gaga halts concert mid-song after scary incident

Jennifer Aniston plans secret holiday getaway with her boyfriend Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston plans secret holiday getaway with her boyfriend Jim Curtis

Latest News

UK PM Starmer condemns Bondi Beach shooting targeting Jewish community

UK PM Starmer condemns Bondi Beach shooting targeting Jewish community
Ed Sheeran reveals personal inspiration behind new F1 song 'Drive'

Ed Sheeran reveals personal inspiration behind new F1 song 'Drive'
King Charles' message brings sharp response after his emotional cancer speech

King Charles' message brings sharp response after his emotional cancer speech