Dakota Johnson surprises fans with 'SNL' appearance alongside Lily Allen

Dakota Johnson surprised fans by joining Lily Allen on Saturday Night Live to play Madeline, delivering a memorable on-stage moment.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star actress surprised viewers by showing up on SNL to play Madeline during Lily Allen’s second performance of the evening.

During the performance, Johnson remained largely concealed behind a screen as Allen sang about the mistress, before stepping in to deliver the song’s spoken-word segment, which also appears on Allen’s album West End Girl.

In the song, Allen notes that she and her significant other “had an arrangement: Be discreet and don’t be blatant. And there had to be payment. It had to be with strangers. But you’re not a stranger, Madeline.”

Later in the song, Madeline explained her side of the story via texts to Allen, “I hate that you’re in so much pain right now. I really don’t wanna be the cause of any upset. He told me that you were aware this was going on and that he had your full consent. If he’s lying about that, then please let me know. Because I have my own feelings about dishonesty. Lies are not something that I wanna get caught up in. You can reach out to me any time, by the way. If you need any more details or you just need to vent or anything. Love and light, Madeline.”

After delivering the lines, Johnson stepped out from behind the curtain, approached Allen, and shared a quick kiss.

Notably, Madeline is one of the standout tracks from Allen’s new album West End Girl.

