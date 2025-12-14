Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Lenny Kravitz to play villain in upcoming James Bond '007: First Light' game

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Lenny Kravitz is set to join the James Bond universe as the latest villain in the upcoming video game 007: First Light, marking a surprising new chapter in the franchise.

007: First Light presents a brand-new origin story for James Bond. IO Interactive, the creators of Hitman, are developing the game with Patrick Gibson as Bond.

The Game Awards confirmed last night that Kravitz will portray The Pirate King Bawma, the main antagonist in 007: First Light.

The “charismatic and unpredictable leader of a powerful black-market arms network” will, according to a press release, “blur the line between ally and adversary in Bond’s journey.”

“The Bond franchise has such an incredible legacy in video games, so to step into it with a brand-new character like Bawma is amazing,” said Kravitz.

He added, “He’s magnetic and unpredictable, there’s danger in him, but also heart and purpose. He’s not just a man with power; he is a man who has to fight for every inch of it. Bringing that energy into 007’s world felt incredible.”

With Kravitz on board, 007: First Light gains an extraordinary presence, said CEO Hakan Abrak, “He is a one-of-a-kind performer, with unbelievable charisma, who fits perfectly with the character of Bawma. He captured exactly what we envisioned: a formidable man who commands both fear and loyalty, which will have a profound impact on Bond’s journey into the world of espionage.”

007: First Light is set to launch March 27, 2026 for Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC.

