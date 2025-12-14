Bondi Beach shooting: Suspects arrested after deadly attack at Jewish event

World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
UK PM Starmer condemns Bondi Beach shooting targeting Jewish community

World leaders have reacted to a deadly shooting at the iconic Bondi Beach targeting a Jewish celebration

  By Fatima Nadeem
A mass shooting at Sydney's popular Bondi Beach on Sunday, December 14 has left at least eleven people dead and 29 others injured.

Over 1,000 people were at Bondi Beach to celebrate Hanukkah, which was mean to be a fun, family-friendly event with music, games and entertainment, when the shooting occurred.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described the shooting which targeted the Jewish community as shocking, horrifying and deeply disturbing.

In a statement on X, the UK prime minister said, "The United Kingdom will always stand with Australia and the Jewish community."

He further informed that the government is collaborating with Community Security Trust, a Jewish security organization to ensure that Hanukkah events in the UK are protected and policed.

As per BBC, the Metropolitan Police said it was increasing its "police presence, carrying out additional community patrols and engaging with the Jewish community to understand what more we can do."

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolences, saying France shares “the pain of the Australian people” and would “continue to fight relentlessly against antisemitic hatred, which harms us all, wherever it occurs.”

Australian police confirmed that two suspects have been taken into custody while reports from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation said one of the gunmen was killed during the incident.

