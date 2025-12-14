Peter Greene's death took a shocking turn after new details laid bare.
After the passing of The Mask and Pulp Fiction actor, authorities reportedly discovered him face down on the floor with a puzzling note on Friday.
“Peter was lying on the floor, facedown, facial injury, blood everywhere…” a neighbor described the gruesome scene to the New York Daily News.
The outlet also reported that a mysterious handwritten note was discovered at the scene alongside the actor’s body.
“I’m still a Westie,” it read, referring to the 1970s Irish-American gang that operated out of Hell’s Kitchen.
On Friday, Greene, 60, was found unresponsive in his Clinton Street apartment and was pronounced dead by authorities.
Police informed The Post at that time no foul play is suspected, and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death. Greene is survived by his 16-year-old son, Ryder.
Greene’s death was confirmed by his longtime manager, Gregg Edwards, who remembered the late actor as a “terrific guy” in a statement to the outlet.
“Truly one of the great actors of our generation. His heart was as big as there was. I’m going to miss him. He was a great friend,” he said.
Greene’s passing came unexpectedly to Edwards and others, as he was set to appear in the independent movie Mascots with Mickey Rourke.