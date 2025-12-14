The stars of Emily In Paris turned heads in Venice at a glamorous cocktail reception ahead of the show’s fifth season premiere in Paris.
On Saturday, Lily Collins, Ashley Park and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu stepped out for a cocktail reception for the show’s upcoming fifth season in Venice.
For the premiere, Collins opted for a sophisticated, all-black ensemble featuring a long-sleeved, sheer lace top and a matching sheer, lace-trimmed long skirt worn over an opaque black underlayer.
She paired the outfit with black pointed-toe heels.
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu wore an elegant, long-sleeved gray top paired with a striking, tiered snake-print midi skirt.
Her look was cinched at the waist with a wide, dark belt and accessorized with black pointed-toe heels.
Ashley Park served looks in a black satin blazer dress with a deep V-neckline. The sleeves and lower skirt featured dramatic, long, black feather trim, adding movement and texture to her look.
They were also spotted looking glamorous at a photo call in Venice before traveling to Paris for the premiere.
Emily in Paris season 5 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, December 18, 2025.