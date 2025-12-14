Selena Gomez’s festive season lights up with Benny Blanco’s glittery surprise

Benny Blanco is setting the bar high for all the husbands out there.
In a swoon-worthy move to light up his beautiful wife’s festive season, the 37-year-old American record producer surprised Selena Gomez with a special Christmas gift, sparking a wave of excitement in the actress.
Taking to her official Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 13, the Only Murders in the Building actress shared a video filmed from Blanco’s TikTok handle, showing her dressed in an oversized white shirt with a pair of baggy grey trousers and hair tied in a sleek bun.
With the camera focused on Gomez, the Bad Decisions producer, who was behind the lens, was heard asking, “You ready to see the tree?” to which his darling wife immediately responded with a big yes.
He then walked the Sunset Blvd singer to their lavish living room that was illuminated with the sparkling lights of a decorated giant Christmas tree.
The clip showed the Call Me When You Break Up songstress visibly excited as she exclaimed, “Oh my God,” as soon as she saw the tree, adorned with hundreds of dazzling lights and decorative items, and surrounded by a toy rail track with a cute train circling it.
As the video neared its end, it showed Selena Gomez admiring the Christmas tree with sparkle in her eyes while sitting on a couch nearby.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in September 2025 after dating for over two years.