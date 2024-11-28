How Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi keep love fresh and family close?

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are basking in the glow of newlywed bliss, blending romance, family ties, and a touch of magic as they navigate life together.
As per PEOPLE, a source close to the newlywed couple shared that Brown, 20, and Bongiovi, 22, have been "enjoying a magical year.”
The Stranger Things star and the American model are excited to spend their first holiday season together as newlyweds.
"Millie is very happy with Jake. She loves celebrating Thanksgiving with Jake and his family," the insider said.
The source went on to say, "She raves about his mom's cooking. Their family gatherings are always very special and welcoming."
According to the source, the Enola Holmes star’s "absolute favourite holiday” is Christmas, however, she also loves Thanksgiving Day.
"She always starts decorating early. She's embracing it all even more now as [a] married [woman]," added the source.
To note, in June 2021, Brown and Bongiovi first ignited the romance rumours.
Later on, In May 2024 they confidently married during a "very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family."
The outlet confirmed that Bongiovi's parents Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi attended the event alongside Brown's parents.
Soon after Jon confirmed that his son and Brown married in a clip of his appearance on BBC's The One Show shared on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday, May 28.
"They're great," said Bon Jovi, 62.
He added, "They're absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be. It's true."
After some months, Brown and Bongiovi arranged an extravagant Italian wedding and shared photos on their respective Instagram accounts.