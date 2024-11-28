Kate Middleton, Prince William share sad statement after heartbreaking incident

Kate Middleton and Prince William have issued a joint emotional statement after receiving a tragic news.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared an emotional message to mourn the death of the cancer-stricken photographer Liz Hatton, who met Kate in September this year at the Windsor Castle.
"We are so sorry to hear that Liz Hatton has sadly passed away," the statement shared by Waleses read.
"It was an honour to have met such a brave and humble young woman. Our thoughts and prayers are with Liz's parents Vicky and Aaron and her brother Mateo at this unimaginably difficult time," it added.
This update comes shortly after Liz's mom shared the sad news on her X account with a heartfelt statement.
"Our incredible daughter Liz died in the early hours of this morning," Vicky wrote.
Liz's mom continued, "She remained determined to the last. Even yesterday she was still making plans. We are so very proud of the kindness, empathy and courage she has shown in the last year."
"She was not only a phenomenal photographer, she was the best human, and the most wonderful daughter and big sister we could ever have asked for," she added.
Liz Hatton met Kate Middleton to fulfil her bucket list dream as the young photographer who was diagnosed desmoplastic small round cell tumor in January this year wanted to meet the future Queen.
Meanwhile, Kate Middleton was also diagnosed with the fatal disease in January, however, she fortunately recovered from cancer after preventive chemotherapy for nine months.