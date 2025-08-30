Home / Royal

Kate Middleton's new home decision brings her closer to senior Royal

Prince William and Kate Middleton will soon move to Forest Lodge from their current residence Adelaide cottage

Kate Middleton is set to become the neighbour of her Royal 'best friend' Duchess Sophie. 

William and Kate are confirmed to be moving to Forest Lodge from their current home, Adelaide Cottage - and this new home is just ten minutes away from the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's residence. 

As per Royal author, Sean Smith, Sophie who has always been evidently supportive toward Catherine throughout the years will now be physically near to help and support the future Queen.

“They remain the best of friends. They have always been two middle-class girls from the country battling their way through the etiquette and traditions of the Royal Family," Smith noted. 

He continued, “They do not live in each other’s pockets. Kate has three young children to occupy her attention, but the Waleses' new home, Forest Lodge, is little more than a 10-minute drive from Bagshot Park, so Sophie is near to help and support when she can.”

The royal author also acknowledged how Kate and Sophie's bond became more prominent during Princess's cancer battle last year. 

“She was there to support Kate on the balcony of the Foreign Office in Whitehall in November 2024, a couple of months after the Princess announced she had finished chemotherapy treatment,” he recalled. 

“They watched the wreaths being laid on the Cenotaph and, as they were leaving, Sophie placed a comforting hand on her back – it was a truly memorable moment," added Smith.

