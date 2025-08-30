Prince Albert’s daughter Jazmin embraces single life after split from beau

Princess Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, daughter of Prince Albert of Monaco, was spotted celebrating with friends just days after her surprising split from longtime rocker boyfriend Ian Mellencamp.
Taking to Instagram account on Friday, grand-daughter of Grace Kelly dropped the carousel of images featuring the sun-soaked of herself, partying and joyously throwing wine into the air.
She shared the photos along with a caption, "Cheers to the last weekend of August with a glass of Monte Carlo JAZMIN ROSÉ as we count down the final days of summer!"
In a caption she referred to her own wine brand, the rosé wine which is "inspired by the radiant spirit of Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, daughter of the house of the Grimaldi of Monaco, this exquisite Côtes de Provence rosé is more than a wine — it’s a royal experience in every sip."
To note these splendid snaps came after Dailymail confirmed the news of Jazmin Grace Grimaldi splitting with her boyfriend, musician Ian Mellencamp.
The source revealed, “They've been a pivotal part of each other's lives, but it was time for them to go their separate ways,” adding that the relationship “didn't work out.”
Jazmin Grace Grimaldi and Ian Mellencamp enjoyed the romance for nine years.