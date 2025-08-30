Home / Royal

King Charles tops Prince William, Harry in true sportsmanship recognition

During his time as Prince of Wales, His Majesty actively participated in numerous polo matches

King Charles has been hailed as a true sportsman when it comes to polo! 

A former polo player and His Majesty's polo competitor, Adolfo Cambiaso, recently spoke about his experience with the King and his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. 

Speaking about his past connections with the British Royal Family members, the 50-year-old retired player said Charles has been the best player among the entire noble family.

"I’ve played with Prince Harry in the US. We always share those moments around polo. I believe he is a great ambassador for the game — just like the rest of his family,"  the royal aide told The Mirror.

He continued explaining, "In fact, I’ve played with all three of them, William and Carlos, your king, too. The best? Oh, Carlos. He is really pretty good." 

Adolfo additionally debunked the misconception regarding polo, explaining the difficulties, saying, "The reality is being in a barn with horses, Monday to Monday, working all the time, no time off. Sure, you see the King in the stands, but this is not how we live. How we live is on a farm. It’s hard work." 

For those unaware, as an accomplished polo player, then-Prince Charles has participated in many tournaments since 1976, specifically in England and Spain.   

