Prince Harry to meet close cousins Beatrice, Eugenie during UK visit?

The Duke of Sussex is scheduled to return to the United Kingdom next month where he could reunite with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

Prince Harry “may well see” his close cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie during upcoming UK visit.

The Duke of Sussex, who has long been estranged with the British Royal Family, is set to return to his homeland next month for a major event.

As Patron of WellChild - a UK based charity that supports seriously ill children and their families – since 2007, the Spare author will mark his attendance at the WellChild Awards, scheduled on September 8 in London, England.

While a reunion between Prince Harry and his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, has been a topic of discussion since reports of the Duke’s return to the UK began circulating, it is now suggested that he may also reunite with his close cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Speaking to The Mirror, royal commentator Jennie Bond opened up about her thoughts on a potential meeting, stating, “Harry may well see some of his cousins – such as Eugenie or Beatrice.”

She went on to say, “I don’t think there’s any likelihood of a meeting with William or Catherine. The rift between the brothers remains too deep and William has far too much going on in his life to worry about the Harry problem.”

Moreover, the expert also noted that Prince Harry and King Charles’ potential reunion in coming days can be cancelled at eleventh hour due to a schedule clash.

The Duke’s visit coincides with his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth’s, third death anniversary, which the monarch usually marks in Scotland.

