Royal Family shares Queen Rania's new portrait ahead of her 55th birthday 

The Jordanian Royal Family is showering pre-birthday love on Queen Rania a day before her special day.

King Abdullah II is set to celebrate the 55th birthday of his life partner on Sunday, August 31.

However, before honoring the Queen on her auspicious occasion, the Hashmi Royal Diwan released a new portrait of Her Majesty.

In the portrait, the monarch is seen elegantly dressed in a teal long-sleeved maxi dress, accessorized with statement jewellery.

The stunning outfit features a high neckline and simple striped details that enhance the fabric's beauty.

For the pre-birthday celebrations, Queen Rania opted for minimal makeup, opting for a nude pink lip and soft brown eyeshadow.

As of now, the Royal Hashemite Court has not announced any specific plans for the Queen's birthday celebrations.

It is important to note that the mother-of-four became Queen of Jordan after her marriage to King Abdullah II in 1999.

Since she stepped into the Royal Family, Her Majesty dedicated her life to charity work and fulfilling her husband’s wish to develop the humanitarian causes in the country.

Queen Rania and King Abdullah are also parents to their four children, including Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem. 

