Prince Harry receives concerning update about King Charles meeting

Prince Harry has been hit with a concerning issue just weeks before reuniting with his ailing father King Charles.

A potential meeting between The Duke of Sussex and the cancer-stricken monarch is on the cards during Harry's visit to the UK next month, however, as per a royal expert it can be cancelled last minute due to schedule clash.

Harry is gearing to attend the WellChild Awards 2025 on September 8, 2025, which also happens to be the death anniversary of his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

Now, the Royal expert Jennie Bond has explained how Harry's hopes to meet his father can be dashed because Charles might be out of England to mark the sombre event.

“We have all become quite used to Harry coming and going without seeing his family," Jennie told the Mirror. 

She continued, "His visits are generally extremely brief and the King is usually up in Scotland for the anniversary of his mother‘s death."

Much to Harry's disappointment Jennie added, "So arranging a meeting may not be straightforward." 

In response to a question if Harry would meet his brother Prince William, whom he has not been on speaking terms since a very long time, Jennie noted, "I don’t think there’s any likelihood of a meeting with William or Catherine."

This update from Jennie Bond comes a day after it was reported that Prince William has refused to meet his brother upon his return to the UK next month despite the rumours that his father is willing to meet his estranged son this time.

Prince Harry severed his ties with the Royal Family after making back to back claims against them publicly alongside his wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their royal duties.

They have been publicly critical of the firm since moving to the US in interviews, docuseries and scathing book from the Duke himself titled, Spare, which came out in 2023.

