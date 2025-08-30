Lady Louise Windsor shows off carriage driving skills in Essex competition 

Lady Louise Windsor is channeling Prince Philip’s passion with great enthusiasm!
On Friday, August 29, the only daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh was spotted showing off her exceptional carriage driving skills as she competed in the National Carriage Driving Calendar.
During the event, held at the Ashfields Carriage and Polo Club, the 21-year-old royal appeared in high spirits as she looked incredibly focused while steering her carriage
The cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry wasn't joined by her parents, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, who are likely spending summer with other members of the royal family at Balmoral castle.
Moreover, her close friend, Felix da Silva-Clamp, was also notably absent from the event, which was open to the public.
In the images, obtained by Hello!, Lady Louise was seen flashing the occasional smile as she made herself around the course.
For the event, King Charles' niece opted for a chic muted coat which she paired with skin-color gloves and a striped tie.
She also ensured her safety by wisely wearing a helmet while taking part in the competition.
Lady Louise Windsor inherited her love for carriage driving from her late grandfather, Prince Philip, who first introduced the sport to Sandringham in 1982.
The late royal was regularly seen teaching carriage driving to Lady Louise when she was a teenager