Greek Queen and Danish Princess Anne-Marie celebrates her 79th birthday

Anne-Marie is princess of Denmark and former Queen Consort of Greece as wife of King Constantine II

Queen Anne-Marie has turned 79.

On Saturday, August 30, a fan page of the Green Royal Family on Instagram shared that the Princess of Denmark and former Queen Consort of Greece is celebrating her 79th birthday today.

The post featured a mesmerizing photo of the Queen in a shiny royal blue gown adorned with a matching brooch. She styled her stunning dress with a beige stole.

To complement the beautiful gown, Anne-Marie paired it with pearl necklace, earrings, and statement watch and bracelets.

“Happy 79th Birthday to Queen Anne-Marie of the Hellenes,” read the caption, adding, “Queen Anne-Marie (Anne-Marie Dagmar Ingrid) was born on 30 August 1946 at Amalienborg Palace, Copenhagen, as the youngest daughter of King Frederik IX of Denmark and Queen Ingrid, born Princess of Sweden.”

They continued, “She was christened on 10 October 1946 at Holmens Kirke (the Naval Church) and confirmed on 24 March 1961 at Fredensborg Palace Chapel.”

The statement further shared about the Queen, writing, “On 18 September 1964 in Athens, Princess Anne-Marie married King Constantine II of the Hellenes, who reigned from 1964 to 1974. Born on 2 June 1940 in Psychiko, Greece, King Constantine passed away on 10 January 2023 in Athens.”

King Constantine II and Queen Anne-Marie reigned Greece from 1964 until the abolition of the Greek monarchy on June 1, 1973.

Queen Anne-Marie is the daughter of King Frederik IX, sister of Queen Margrethe II, and aunt of King Frederik X.

