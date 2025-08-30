Prince Albert meets Lithuanian President in Vilnius for special purpose

Prince Albert II of Monaco has travelled to Republic of Lithuania to meet president Gitanas Nausėda.
Taking to their Instagram account on Saturday, August 30, the Prince's Palace of Monaco shared a peek into the 67-year-old monarch’s meeting.
In the image, Prince Albert and Gitanas Nausėda could be seen standing on a red carpeted staircase in front of Presidential Palace’s entrance, flanked by uniformed guards.
The two leaders are dressed in dark suits and ties, with Prince Albert II on the left and President Nausėda on the right, both striking pose to the camera.
“On Friday 29 August, H.S.H. Prince Albert II was welcomed to the Presidential Palace in Vilnius by Gitanas Nausėda, President of the Republic of Lithuania,” the caption noted.
It continued, “The two heads of state discussed the strengthening of ties between the two countries in the fields of the economy, culture, tourism and sport, as well as the use of digital tools to improve health. The fight against climate change was also at the heart of the discussions.”
“The meeting ended with a joint reaffirmation in favour of restoring peace in Ukraine,” they added.
Last week, Prince Albert participated in the launch of the 2025 edition of the Tour of Spain, La Vuelta, which began for the first time in Italy in the heart of Piedmont in Turin.