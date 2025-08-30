Meghan Markle delighted after Prince Harry, King Charles reunion hits trouble

With reunion hopes between Prince Harry and King Charles fading, Meghan Markle beams in a new post.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, August 30, the Duchess of Sussex posted a delightful update, sharing one of her favorite recipes from her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan Season 2.
The post featured a series of images, featuring a colorful salad bowl, As Ever orange marmalade, a well-curated salad recipe, and a beaming photo of the Duchess.
In the last snap, taken during the show’s filming, Meghan Markle was seen delighted as she danced alongside American chef and TV show host Samin Nosrat.
“The most perfect salad inspiration for this gorgeous long weekend. One of my favorite recipes from season two of ‘With Love, Meghan’ is this gorgeous salad @ciaosamin brought to the table. (I snapped this picture between shots on set…it was SO delicious!),” captioned the Suits alum.
Sharing a fun twist to the recipe, Meghan wrote, “Here’s a fun idea: swap out the passionfruit for a teaspoon of our new @aseverofficial signature Orange Marmalade to reinvent the salad’s vinaigrette. A fun new spin on your new favorite salad.”
Meghan Markle’s joy-filled post comes after royal commentator Jennie Bond, while speaking to The Mirror, expressed that Prince Harry’s potential meeting with King Charles during his upcoming UK visit seems to be in trouble due to a schedule clash.
The Duke of Sussex is set to return to his homeland next month to attend the WellChild Awards, however, at the same time, his ailing father King Charles may travel to Scotland to mark the third death anniversary of late Queen Elizabeth II.