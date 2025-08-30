Crown Princess Mette-Marit pulls out of foreign visit amid son's rape charges

Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit has pulled out of a planned trip to New York City, as her son faces an impending trial and she continues to navigate ongoing health challenges.
As per HOLA Magazine, the Princess of Norway has canceled the trip to New York she had planned for after the summer.
She was set to join Prince Haakon in the city to celebrate the bicentennial of Norwegian emigration to America, a tour that included Iowa, Minnesota, and New York.
The Royal House announced in a statement that she will not take part in the international event, “The Crown Princess has currently been advised not to travel to the United States due to her chronic lung disease.”
It added, “She has daily symptoms and ailments that affect her ability to carry out her duties. The Crown Princess needs more rest, and her daily routine is changing more quickly than before. This means changes to her official program may happen more often and with less notice than we are used to. The Crown Princess has a strong desire to keep working, so we will organize her official schedule in the best possible way so that her health and her work can go hand in hand.”
To note, Mette-Marit was diagnosed with chronic lung disease in 2018.
Her trip cancellation came after the prosecutors charged Marius Borg Høiby with a total of 32 crimes, including rape and sexual harassment.