Home / Royal

Crown Princess Mette-Marit pulls out of foreign visit amid son's rape charges

The Princess of Norway has canceled the trip to New York she had planned for after the summer

Crown Princess Mette-Marit pulls out of foreign visit amid sons rape charges
Crown Princess Mette-Marit pulls out of foreign visit amid son's rape charges

Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit has pulled out of a planned trip to New York City, as her son faces an impending trial and she continues to navigate ongoing health challenges.

As per HOLA Magazine, the Princess of Norway has canceled the trip to New York she had planned for after the summer.

She was set to join Prince Haakon in the city to celebrate the bicentennial of Norwegian emigration to America, a tour that included Iowa, Minnesota, and New York.

The Royal House announced in a statement that she will not take part in the international event, “The Crown Princess has currently been advised not to travel to the United States due to her chronic lung disease.”

It added, “She has daily symptoms and ailments that affect her ability to carry out her duties. The Crown Princess needs more rest, and her daily routine is changing more quickly than before. This means changes to her official program may happen more often and with less notice than we are used to. The Crown Princess has a strong desire to keep working, so we will organize her official schedule in the best possible way so that her health and her work can go hand in hand.”

To note, Mette-Marit was diagnosed with chronic lung disease in 2018.

Her trip cancellation came after the prosecutors charged Marius Borg Høiby with a total of 32 crimes, including rape and sexual harassment.

Meghan Markle delighted after Prince Harry, King Charles reunion hits trouble

Meghan Markle delighted after Prince Harry, King Charles reunion hits trouble
Prince Harry and King Charles’ potential reunion faces cancellation fears due to major issue

Prince Harry to meet close cousins Beatrice, Eugenie during UK visit?

Prince Harry to meet close cousins Beatrice, Eugenie during UK visit?
The Duke of Sussex is scheduled to return to the United Kingdom next month where he could reunite with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

Prince Albert’s daughter Jazmin embraces single life after split from beau

Prince Albert’s daughter Jazmin embraces single life after split from beau
Jazmin Grace Grimaldi and Ian Mellencamp parted ways after enjoying the romance for nine years

Greek Queen and Danish Princess Anne-Marie celebrates her 79th birthday

Greek Queen and Danish Princess Anne-Marie celebrates her 79th birthday
Anne-Marie is princess of Denmark and former Queen Consort of Greece as wife of King Constantine II

King Charles tops Prince William, Harry in true sportsmanship recognition

King Charles tops Prince William, Harry in true sportsmanship recognition
During his time as Prince of Wales, His Majesty actively participated in numerous polo matches

Kate Middleton's new home decision brings her closer to senior Royal

Kate Middleton's new home decision brings her closer to senior Royal
Prince William and Kate Middleton will soon move to Forest Lodge from their current residence Adelaide cottage

Prince Harry receives concerning update about King Charles meeting

Prince Harry receives concerning update about King Charles meeting
King Charles and Prince Harry's reunion hopes might be dashed due to potential clash

Prince Andrew plans major move for Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s future

Prince Andrew plans major move for Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s future
The Duke of York shares two daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson

Prince Albert meets Lithuanian President in Vilnius for special purpose

Prince Albert meets Lithuanian President in Vilnius for special purpose
Prince Albert II of Monaco touched down in the Republic of Lithuania to meet President Gitanas Nausėda

Royal Family shares Queen Rania's new portrait ahead of her 55th birthday

Royal Family shares Queen Rania's new portrait ahead of her 55th birthday
Queen Rania is set to celebrate her 55 birthday over the weekend

Lady Louise Windsor shows off carriage driving skills in Essex competition

Lady Louise Windsor shows off carriage driving skills in Essex competition
Lady Louise Windsor inherited her love for carriage driving from her late grandfather, Prince Philip

Denmark's Queen Margrethe marks historic milestone during Aarhus Festival

Denmark's Queen Margrethe marks historic milestone during Aarhus Festival
The former Danish monarch attends the opening celebration of Aarhus Festival over the weekend