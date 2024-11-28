Ananya Panday saves Karan Johar from ‘protecting’ star kids rumours

Ananya Panday has stepped in to defend Karan Johar from ongoing “protecting” star kids accusations.
The Indian filmmaker has been called out multiple times for launching star kids in his films including Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Ishaan Khatter
Anaya has tried to show another side of the Dear Zindagi director during an appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast Figuring Out.
She said, “He (Karan Johar) is very perceptive and very open, and he doesn’t want to shield himself, so I didn’t think he wants it for any of us, you know. He wants us to be in the real world and get as much exposure as possible.”
The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan starlet was later on asked if Karan has made a protective bubble around her.
To which she replied, “Not at all. He is the first one to pop the bubble. Rather than feeding us, ki yeh karna hai woh karna hai (telling us to do this or that), he’s just there as a strong pillar of support.”
Notably, Ananya has starred as Bella Chowdhary in Karan Johar's romantic series, Call Me Bae.