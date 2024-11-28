Trending

Ananya Panday saves Karan Johar from ‘protecting’ star kids rumours

Ananya Panday starred as Bella Chowdhary in Karan Johar's romantic show 'Call Me Bae'

  • by Web Desk
  • November 28, 2024
Ananya Panday saves Karan Johar from ‘protecting’ star kids rumours
Ananya Panday saves Karan Johar from ‘protecting’ star kids rumours

Ananya Panday has stepped in to defend Karan Johar from ongoing “protecting” star kids accusations.

The Indian filmmaker has been called out multiple times for launching star kids in his films including Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Ishaan Khatter

Anaya has tried to show another side of the Dear Zindagi director during an appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast Figuring Out.

She said, “He (Karan Johar) is very perceptive and very open, and he doesn’t want to shield himself, so I didn’t think he wants it for any of us, you know. He wants us to be in the real world and get as much exposure as possible.”

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan starlet was later on asked if Karan has made a protective bubble around her.

To which she replied, “Not at all. He is the first one to pop the bubble. Rather than feeding us, ki yeh karna hai woh karna hai (telling us to do this or that), he’s just there as a strong pillar of support.”

Notably, Ananya has starred as Bella Chowdhary in Karan Johar's romantic series, Call Me Bae.

Massive fossil skull of extinct elephant reveals secrets of evolution

Massive fossil skull of extinct elephant reveals secrets of evolution
FIA chief Ben Sulayem fires top F1 steward, weeks after race director axed

FIA chief Ben Sulayem fires top F1 steward, weeks after race director axed
Uganda hit by devastating landslides, death toll reaches 13

Uganda hit by devastating landslides, death toll reaches 13
Kate Middleton, Prince William share sad statement after heartbreaking incident

Kate Middleton, Prince William share sad statement after heartbreaking incident
Hareem Farooq reflects on playing controversial character in ‘Bismil’
Hareem Farooq reflects on playing controversial character in ‘Bismil’
Aishwarya Rai ignites Abhishek Bachchan separation rumours with big move
Aishwarya Rai ignites Abhishek Bachchan separation rumours with big move
Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor up for something exciting?
Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor up for something exciting?
Saboor Aly sets internet ablaze in yellow saree: 'Looking like a sunshine'
Saboor Aly sets internet ablaze in yellow saree: 'Looking like a sunshine'
Zara Noor Abbas obsesses over Adele's song 'Love In The Dark'
Zara Noor Abbas obsesses over Adele's song 'Love In The Dark'
Athiya Shetty flaunts pregnancy glow in ethnic outfit: Photos
Athiya Shetty flaunts pregnancy glow in ethnic outfit: Photos
Karan Johar reacts to 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' re-release after 20 years
Karan Johar reacts to 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' re-release after 20 years
Ananya Panday reflects on scornful incident from her school life
Ananya Panday reflects on scornful incident from her school life
Nick Jonas receives shoutout from wife Priyanka Chopra on new endeavour
Nick Jonas receives shoutout from wife Priyanka Chopra on new endeavour
Vivek Oberoi's sweet gesture after luxury purchase melts hearts
Vivek Oberoi's sweet gesture after luxury purchase melts hearts
Varun Dhawan makes major move amid trolling over LinkedIn bio
Varun Dhawan makes major move amid trolling over LinkedIn bio
Yumna Zaidi expresses her love for famous Coke Studio track 'Jhol'
Yumna Zaidi expresses her love for famous Coke Studio track 'Jhol'