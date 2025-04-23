Aamir Khan defends Hindi film industry as regional films escalate

The '3 Idiots' star opened up about the downfall of Hindi film industry

Aamir Khan opened up about Bollywood's downfall after regional cinema gained popularity with recent superhit films.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 3 Idiots star shared he did not believe that the Hindi film industry is facing a crisis despite the release of back-to-back flop films.

Aamir further noted that Bollywood has "improved" compared to the old Hindi language projects, saying, "I am not saying we cannot be better filmmakers."

"Certainly I think there is scope for us to be better filmmakers and learn from various industries, Having said that, is the quality of filmmaking any different across the country?" the Dangal actor added.

He further explained that Hindi films are "dramatically different" from regional cinema including, Tamil, Telegu, Malayalam, Bengali, and Marathi. 

The father-of-three compared the mainstream audience with his time, when he began his career in Bollywood, back in 1988. 

"I am not sure I agree (that other film industries are producing more good films than Hindi). If you look at the quality of films we have been making," the PK actor remarked.

Aamir Khan's previous projects 

On the professional front, Aamir Khan last appeared in his produced movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, in 2022. The movie also starred popular Indian actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Aamir Khan's upcoming projects 

The Lagaan actor is filming for his upcoming projects, Sitaare Zameen Par and Lahore 1947

