Kanye West makes daughters North, Chicago race in new music video

Kanye West has added his daughters North, 11, and Chicago, six, in the new music video.
On Wednesday, he released Bomb music video in which the young girls race through the desert in futuristic cars.
The 6-year-old little girl appeared for about one minute and 30 seconds as she raps “I like to have fun / I like to go to the beach / I like the sun / You know it’s Chi / I only wave when I’m telling them ‘bye’/”
Other than rapper Yuno Miles, the track also features North seemingly freestyling in some parts while rapping in Japanese in other sections.
Shortly after the Bomb music video was released, Kim Kardashian shared the clip of her daughters on Instagram.
A fan commented, “Just so you guys know, Yuno Miles is now featured officially in a music video on Kanye West’s channel. My goat finally made it…”
Another wrote, “Born and raised to live in this generation and witness an AI video of Yuno Miles and Kanye’s daughters to their song.”
“Its clear that North was involved in the creative process, i respect Ye for doing art stuff with his kids,” the third noted.
Kanye and Kim share four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.