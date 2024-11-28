Imran Ashraf hilariously roasts Chahat Fateh Ali Khan over fame complaints

Imran Ashraf has a hilarious response for Chahat Fateh Ali Khan!
Recently, Geo TV’s UK and Europe Bureau Chief, Murtaza Ali Shah, on his Instagram handle share Khan’s video in which the viral musician can be seen slamming other Pakistani singers and musicians for not recognizing his talent and expressed disappointment stating that even Indian artists are praising him but his own people refuse to do so out of jealousy.
“I’m perplexed as India’s legend singers, producer, and director are praising me. Karan Johar and singer Karan Aujla are also appreciating me," said Chahat in the video.
The musician continued, "However, the Pakistani singers, musicians, and anchors never praise me. Please don’t do this and focus on working like I do. If you speak against someone and get jealous, it’s harmful for your health. Stay happy and keep others happy.”
This statement from him was quick to catch actor and host Imran Ashraf’s attention, who hilariously responded to the Bado Badi singer’s fame complaint.
“Sir because your level of singing is very high and we will take years to appreciate you,” he said, humorously adding, “It’s like about 400 to 500 years.”
“Nice answer Imran,” penned a social media user, appreciating the actor’s response.
Another laughingly wrote, “Well said Imran.”
While, a third slammed Chahat and commented, “He is just an entertainer, not a singer.”
Meanwhile, in the video, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan also noted that he has recorded 48 tracks so far and 5 more will soon be released.