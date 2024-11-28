Entertainment

Tulisa Contostavlos addresses ‘I'm A Celebrity’ fans ‘nepo baby’ trolls?

The ‘I'm A Celebrity’ fans found that Tulisa Contostavlos is a daughter of music icon Steve Contostavlos

  • by Web Desk
  • November 28, 2024
Tulisa Contostavlos addresses ‘Im A Celebrity’ fans ‘nepo baby’ trolls?
Tulisa Contostavlos addresses ‘I'm A Celebrity’ fans ‘nepo baby’ trolls?

The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! fans went crazy after they found out Tulisa Contostavlos is a daughter of Steve Contostavlos, who was part of Mungo Jerry's early line-up in the Seventies.

Tulisa, 36, is a famous contestant on the reality show alongside TV personality Coleen Rooney, McFly singer Danny Jones, influencer GK Barry and reverend Richard Coles.

The N-Dubz member became famous she teamed up with her cousin Dappy’s hip hop group in the 2000s.

Her father Steve Contostavlos rose to famous after his band’s track, In The Summertime, was released in 1970.

Steve played keyboard with his brother Byron and a fellow bass guitarist in the band.

Recently, the fans of the reality TV show are calling out the singer for being a “nepo baby.”

A user wrote on X, “Tulisa being a nepo baby is no shocker i mean look at her father and her uncle.”

Another added, “I thought she was a really struggling singer but turns out she was just like the rest of nepo babies.”

Tulisa got candid about her father during a chat on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast.

The host said, "You grew up in a really musical household. Your mum was a singer, your dad was in Mungo Jerry and you had that sense that music was something that was important."

To which, she replied, "My dad had a little studio in Dollis Hill and he used to bring me there sometimes when he was working. He put me on the mic at the age of five. I was singing Little Mermaid. I just knew there was nothing else I felt passionate about."

On the personal front, Tulisa is married to David King.

Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘exciting’ Thanksgiving plans

Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘exciting’ Thanksgiving plans
Mahira Khan shares cryptic thoughts ahead of ‘Love Guru’ release

Mahira Khan shares cryptic thoughts ahead of ‘Love Guru’ release
Italian Davis Cup captain backs Jannik Sinner ahead of doping hearing

Italian Davis Cup captain backs Jannik Sinner ahead of doping hearing
Tulisa Contostavlos addresses ‘I'm A Celebrity’ fans ‘nepo baby’ trolls?

Tulisa Contostavlos addresses ‘I'm A Celebrity’ fans ‘nepo baby’ trolls?
Beyoncé addresses rumors surrounding upcoming world tour
Beyoncé addresses rumors surrounding upcoming world tour
Taylor Swift fans make Billboard apologize for Kanye West's 'famous' fiasco
Taylor Swift fans make Billboard apologize for Kanye West's 'famous' fiasco
Kanye West makes daughters North, Chicago race in new music video
Kanye West makes daughters North, Chicago race in new music video
Travis Kelce makes heartfelt confession about Taylor swift: ‘Where I fell in love...’
Travis Kelce makes heartfelt confession about Taylor swift: ‘Where I fell in love...’
Taylor Swift tries cheeky tactics to avoid Travis Kelce breakup?
Taylor Swift tries cheeky tactics to avoid Travis Kelce breakup?
Top 10 Thanksgiving movies for an unforgettable family holiday
Top 10 Thanksgiving movies for an unforgettable family holiday
Disney shares delightful update ahead of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ release
Disney shares delightful update ahead of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ release
Brad Pitt blasts Angelina Jolie with shocking claim after losing winery feud
Brad Pitt blasts Angelina Jolie with shocking claim after losing winery feud
Eminem’s daughter Hailie shares delightful update amid pregnancy: ‘blessed’
Eminem’s daughter Hailie shares delightful update amid pregnancy: ‘blessed’
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to celebrate Thanksgiving privately this year?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to celebrate Thanksgiving privately this year?
Lindsay Lohan spills beans on her life journey and future plans
Lindsay Lohan spills beans on her life journey and future plans
Jennifer Garner mourns death of her beloved family member
Jennifer Garner mourns death of her beloved family member