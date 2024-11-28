Tulisa Contostavlos addresses ‘I'm A Celebrity’ fans ‘nepo baby’ trolls?

The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! fans went crazy after they found out Tulisa Contostavlos is a daughter of Steve Contostavlos, who was part of Mungo Jerry's early line-up in the Seventies.
Tulisa, 36, is a famous contestant on the reality show alongside TV personality Coleen Rooney, McFly singer Danny Jones, influencer GK Barry and reverend Richard Coles.
The N-Dubz member became famous she teamed up with her cousin Dappy’s hip hop group in the 2000s.
Her father Steve Contostavlos rose to famous after his band’s track, In The Summertime, was released in 1970.
Steve played keyboard with his brother Byron and a fellow bass guitarist in the band.
Recently, the fans of the reality TV show are calling out the singer for being a “nepo baby.”
A user wrote on X, “Tulisa being a nepo baby is no shocker i mean look at her father and her uncle.”
Another added, “I thought she was a really struggling singer but turns out she was just like the rest of nepo babies.”
Tulisa got candid about her father during a chat on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast.
The host said, "You grew up in a really musical household. Your mum was a singer, your dad was in Mungo Jerry and you had that sense that music was something that was important."
To which, she replied, "My dad had a little studio in Dollis Hill and he used to bring me there sometimes when he was working. He put me on the mic at the age of five. I was singing Little Mermaid. I just knew there was nothing else I felt passionate about."
On the personal front, Tulisa is married to David King.