King Charles shares big update after Kate Middleton, Prince William's sad message

King Charles has shared a delightful update with the royal fans shortly after Kate Middleton, Prince William released an emotional statement.
The Royal Family's Instagram account gave exciting update on Queen Camilla's yet another intimate engagement at the Buckingham palace earlier this week.
"Last week, The Queen welcomed 92 year old Colin and 9 year old Avi to Buckingham Palace to hear their Poetry Together winning poems," revealed the statement shared by the royal family alongside two photos of Camilla with Colin and Avi.
"Colin and Avi met last year when Avi’s school took part in the @Poetry_Together initiative. His class wrote their own poems based on last year’s theme of ‘happiness’ and connected with their local care home, Claredon House Care Home, where Colin was staying at the time," it added.
The caption further noted, "The theme of this year’s competition is ‘friendship’ and younger and older communities are getting together all over the country to share their poems over tea and cake."
This Royal engagement of Queen Camilla comes after she pulled herself out of Royal Variety event at Albert Hall last week to prioritise "sufficient rest" amid chest infection.
Buckingham Palace's new update comes after Kate Middleton and Prince William's joint statement to mourn the death of cancer-stricken teen photographer Liz Hatton, who met Catherine in September at Windsor castle.
Liz, who was suffering from desmoplastic small round cell tumor died on Wednesday November 27, 2024.