Princess Beatrice channels Kate Middleton's inspired look at London event  

Princess Beatrice opted for Kate Middleton's fashion sense during the 2025 FEVO Sport Industry Awards ceremony.
The 36-year-old British Royal Family member attended the star-studded event on Thursday, May 15th, in London.
During the event, she wore a black dress that had previously been worn by the Princess of Wales at one of the key events.
For the awards gala, Princess chose a black belted blazer top, paired with a matching skirt.
To elevate her glamorous look, she carried a designer bag and coordinating heels.
As Princess Beatrice's photos from the event gained traction on social media, eagle-eyed fans speculated that the dress was previously worn by the future Queen earlier this month.
Kate Middleton same black dress during VE Day 80th anniversary concert:
On May 8th, Prince William's wife attended a concert commemorating the 80th anniversary of VE Day at London’s Horse Guards Parade, where she wore the identical dress.
Princess Beatrice donned a similar black dress at the high-profile grand funeral mass of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.
According to media reports, this was not the first time the royal cousins-in-law shared the same fashion statement publicly.
In recent years, Kate, Beatrice, and the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, have been spotted wearing the Ahana dress from British fashion brand Beulah London for significant royal engagements.
Princess Beatrice makes public return after welcoming daughter Athena:
For those unaware, Princess Beatrice this appearance at the FEVO Sport Industry Awards marked her official return to public life after welcoming her second child with husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson announced the birth of their second daughter, Athena, on January 22nd, 2025.
They are also parents to their first daughter, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.