Sarah Ferguson lauds Foreign Sisters UK for creating ‘meaningful’ community

Sarah Ferguson heaped praise on Foreign Sisters UK for creating an “uplifting” community that fills her with “hope.”
After spending a “special” afternoon at the Foreign Sisters Lunch, the Duchess of York reflected on the meaningful gathering in a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday, May 19, 2025.
“A special afternoon guest speaking once again at the Foreign Sisters Lunch in support of @cr_uk. There’s something so powerful about a room united by compassion, courage and a shared mission, and you could really feel it throughout,” she penned.
She also reflected on how the Future Leaders Programme, which teaches young people about the importance of civic responsibility and empowers them to be active citizens, fills her with hope.
“Cancer has touched my life personally, so seeing the incredible work being done through the Future Leaders Programme fills me with hope for the breakthroughs of tomorrow,” wrote the mother of two.
The Duchess concluded her heartfelt statement by lauding the organization for creating a “meaningful” community.
“Thank you to everyone who makes this event so meaningful, and to Foreign Sisters for creating a community that lifts each other up in every way that matters,” she added.
About Foreign Sisters Lunch:
The Foreign Sisters Lunch is an annual fundraising event held in London to support the UK-based charity, Cancer Research UK.
It is attended by women from over 60 countries to raise funds for cancer research.