King Charles invites David Beckham at royal event after Harry, Brooklyn meetup

King Charles has reportedly sent a special invitation to David Beckham for the significant royal event after Prince Harry and Brooklyn Beckham’s secret meetup.
The English footballer is set to make a surprise appearance at the opening day of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show this week.
As reported by the Daily Express UK, through this meeting, David and Charles will discuss an upcoming project with the monarchs of a charitable foundation, which aims to encourage young people to pursue their respective careers in the field of horticulture.
For those unaware, the 50-year-old former footballer has been an ambassador for the King’s Foundation since June last year.
David will meet the 76-year-old monarch and his life partner, Queen Camilla, at the Highgrove Shop stand to begin working for the good cause.
The President and co-owner of Inter Miami CF and co-owner of Salford City will be accompanied by his fellow ambassador Alan Titchmarsh at the London Square Chelsea Pensioners Garden.
Prince Harry, Brooklyn Beckham's secret meeting:
This report comes a few days after King Charles’ youngest son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, hosted David Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz.
Brooklyn and Nicola have seemingly shared estarnged relationship with David due to his second eldest son, Romeo Beckham's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, whom Brookyn has briefly date.
According to The Sun, the Duchess of Sussex and Nicola allegedly found "common ground" after they both accused of separating their husbands from their respective families.
Brooklyn skipped his father’s milestone birthday last month due to their family rift.
Harry stripped down his senior royal title in 2020 due to internal British Royal Family tensions.
Despite the ongoing family rifts, neither King Charles nor David Beckham has responded to Brooklyn Beckham and Prince Harry's surprise reunion.