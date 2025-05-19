King Charles receives special honour at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025

King Charles III has been honoured with a sweet tribute by David Austin Roses.
On Sunday, May 18, the farm turned to their Instagram account to introduce "The King's Rose," a stunning new variety created in tribute to His Majesty King Charles III.
This new rose is set to be unveiled by the brand at this year RHS Chelsea Flower Show, which will begin on May 20, and will be celebrating sustainability, heritage, and horticultural excellence.
The rose would be the highlight at this year's shop and marks a major collaboration with The King's Foundation.
It reflects the charitable work of the organisation, which supports education, promotes sustainable communities and traditional skills.
Furthermore, parts of the proceed from the King's Rose will be donated to the monarch's foundation, in order to support "their ongoing and crucial work."
David J.C. Austin, chairman at Davis Austin Roses shared, "Chelsea Flower Show is an incredibly special place for us. It's where my father first exhibited his award-winning roses back in 1983."
Discussing the flower developed in honour of Charles he noted, "The King's Rose is particularly special – it's our first striped rose."
About The King's Rose
The King's Rose features delicate petals that are striped in soft pink and white, mirroring a lovely, artistic look.
Along with that, it is lightly scented with musk, and the bloom releases gentle notes of fresh apple, rose water, and warming clove.