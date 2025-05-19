Meghan Markle drops exclusive photos with Harry to mark seventh anniversary

Royal

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle shares heartfelt post as she celebrates seventh wedding anniversary with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has shared heart-touching photos to ring in seventh wedding anniversary with Prince Harry.

On Monday May 19, the Duchess of Sussex took a trip down the memory lane to reflect on her love-filled journey with the Duke of Sussex.

Meghan shared a slew of photos offering a peek into the heartiest moments which she cherished with Harry on various occasions of their seven years as a couple.

"Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories. Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story - we appreciate you. Happy anniversary!" Meghan wrote alongside the photo.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot in 2018. They stepped down from their Royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US.

They share two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

