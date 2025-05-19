Royal

Meghan Markle receives sweet nod from Gwyneth Paltrow before her special day

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle received delightful news from Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  May 19, 2025
Meghan Markle receives sweet nod from Gwyneth Paltrow before her special day
Meghan Markle receives sweet nod from Gwyneth Paltrow before her special day

Meghan Markle's rumoured rival Gwyneth Paltrow has spilled on whether she will appear on the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show.

Paltrow has spoken up about her dynamics with the former Suits actress weeks after they sparked rivalry rumours.

In her interview with PEOPLE, Gwyneth was asked whether she would like to appear in With Love, Meghan's season two.

To which the actress responded, "Sure! Why not? You never know, I don't bake that well, but I can always try."

Gwyneth once again debunked the feud rumours with Meghan admitting that she and the As Ever founder have "not spent" much time together.

"We have a text friendship so far. I've been travelling quite a bit," she told the outlet.

"I don't like that, when people try to pit women against each other," the Iron Man actress added.

This is not the first time Gwyneth has talked highly of Meghan, back in March in an interview with Vanity Fairm she noted, "I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes."

"I think there's always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try. Another woman is never your competition," she added.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who share two kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are set to mark their seventh wedding anniversary on May 19, 2025.

