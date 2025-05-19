Ariana Grande drops exclusive video of her iconic song 'Supernatural': Watch  

Ariana Grande surprised her fans by releasing the exclusive music video of her iconic rendition, Supernatural.
The Oscar-nominated artist turned to her Instagram handle on Monday, May 19th, to share the official video of her 2024 release song.
Grande penned a caption for her post, "Supernatural solo video out now."
In the viral music video, the singer-turned-actress was seen walking through a city ravaged by aliens, with wrecked cars and fires burning in various places.
The Everyday crooner also heard singing the lyrics of her classic track, "This love's possessing me, but I don't mind at all."
"It's taking over me. Don't wanna fight the fall," she sings.
In the heartfelt footage, Grande was photographed wearing a cream-colored silky dress. To elevate her ‘Supernatural’ look, she tied her hair into a ponytail.
Ariana Grande releases Supernatural:
The song Supernatural was released in 2024, as the track was a part of Ariana Grande’s seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, which she launched on March 8, 2024.
On March 28th, 2025, she dropped a deluxe version of Eternal Sunshine, Brighter Days, featuring six new songs.
Ariana Grande's upcoming projects:
This update comes a week after the American songstress officially shared the first poster of her upcoming movie Wicked: For Good on her Instagram account.
The second installment of the musical-fantasy film is slated to be released across theatres in November 2025.