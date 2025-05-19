Royal

Sarah Ferguson praises London's warmth after shocking claim about late Queen

The Duchess of York felt 'grateful' after receiving warmth from her home country London

Sarah Ferguson praises Londons warmth after shocking claim about late Queen
Sarah Ferguson praises London's warmth after shocking claim about late Queen  

Sarah Ferguson was stunned by the hospitality of her home country, London, after she made a bombshell confession about the late Queen, Elizabeth II.

The Duchess of York turned to her Instagram Stories on Monday, May 19th, to share the heartfelt experience during her recent trip to a local hotel in London.

She kicked off her post by sharing a stunning photo featuring herself and a manager of the local hotel, the Savoy London, where she often visits along with her daughters and close pals.

In the viral snapshot, Fergie was seen standing outside the hotel posing for the camera while wearing a black skirt, which she paired with a matching blazer top.

The mom-of-two penned a moving note as she experienced a warm welcome from the hotel's management that read, "It was an absolute delight to be back at @thesavoylondon."

Sarah Ferguson praises Londons warmth after shocking claim about late Queen

"Grateful, as always, for the amazing hospitality!" she continued.

Sarah Ferguson makes bombshell claim about Queen Elizabeth II: 

Sarah Ferguson's update comes after she made a bombshell claim about her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth, during the Creative Women Platform Forum conference in London.

In the press conference, Prince Andrew's ex-wife revealed that the late monarch still communicated with her through her beloved pets, which she inherited after the Queen’s death in September 2022.

"I have her dogs. I have her corgis, so every morning they come in and go, ‘Woof, woof’ and all that, and I’m sure it’s her talking to me," Fergie explained.

Neither King Charles nor Prince Andrew has reacted to Sarah Ferguson's bizarre revelations.     

Nintendo Switch 2 set to support text-to-speech in GameChat, more

Nintendo Switch 2 set to support text-to-speech in GameChat, more
Sarah Ferguson praises London's warmth after shocking claim about late Queen

Sarah Ferguson praises London's warmth after shocking claim about late Queen

PGA Championship 2025: Scottie Scheffler opens up about his emotional victory

PGA Championship 2025: Scottie Scheffler opens up about his emotional victory
Jennifer Garner, daughter Violet step out for low-key grocery run: SEE

Jennifer Garner, daughter Violet step out for low-key grocery run: SEE
Princess Beatrice channels Kate Middleton's inspired look at London event
Princess Beatrice channels Kate Middleton's inspired look at London event
Meghan Markle drops exclusive photos with Harry to mark seventh anniversary
Meghan Markle drops exclusive photos with Harry to mark seventh anniversary
Duke of Kent enjoys concert with daughter Lady Helen Taylor in Newbury
Duke of Kent enjoys concert with daughter Lady Helen Taylor in Newbury
Meghan Markle receives sweet nod from Gwyneth Paltrow before her special day
Meghan Markle receives sweet nod from Gwyneth Paltrow before her special day
Buckingham Palace shares exclusive photo of Prince Edward with Pope Leo XIV
Buckingham Palace shares exclusive photo of Prince Edward with Pope Leo XIV
King Charles makes lavish purchase after fortune reaches £640 million
King Charles makes lavish purchase after fortune reaches £640 million
King Charles receives special honour at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025
King Charles receives special honour at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025
Duchess Sophie beams in chic floral dress at Royal Windsor Horse Show
Duchess Sophie beams in chic floral dress at Royal Windsor Horse Show
King Frederik, Queen Mary announce new role of Crown Prince Christian
King Frederik, Queen Mary announce new role of Crown Prince Christian
Kate Middleton proves ‘strong leadership’ with milestone achievement
Kate Middleton proves ‘strong leadership’ with milestone achievement
Zara Tindall ‘spoiled’ by husband Mike Tindall with lavish outing
Zara Tindall ‘spoiled’ by husband Mike Tindall with lavish outing
Prince Albert reveals his proudest achievement in 20 years as monarch
Prince Albert reveals his proudest achievement in 20 years as monarch