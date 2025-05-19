Sarah Ferguson praises London's warmth after shocking claim about late Queen  

Sarah Ferguson was stunned by the hospitality of her home country, London, after she made a bombshell confession about the late Queen, Elizabeth II.
The Duchess of York turned to her Instagram Stories on Monday, May 19th, to share the heartfelt experience during her recent trip to a local hotel in London.
She kicked off her post by sharing a stunning photo featuring herself and a manager of the local hotel, the Savoy London, where she often visits along with her daughters and close pals.
In the viral snapshot, Fergie was seen standing outside the hotel posing for the camera while wearing a black skirt, which she paired with a matching blazer top.
The mom-of-two penned a moving note as she experienced a warm welcome from the hotel's management that read, "It was an absolute delight to be back at @thesavoylondon."
"Grateful, as always, for the amazing hospitality!" she continued.
Sarah Ferguson makes bombshell claim about Queen Elizabeth II:
Sarah Ferguson's update comes after she made a bombshell claim about her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth, during the Creative Women Platform Forum conference in London.
In the press conference, Prince Andrew's ex-wife revealed that the late monarch still communicated with her through her beloved pets, which she inherited after the Queen’s death in September 2022.
"I have her dogs. I have her corgis, so every morning they come in and go, ‘Woof, woof’ and all that, and I’m sure it’s her talking to me," Fergie explained.
Neither King Charles nor Prince Andrew has reacted to Sarah Ferguson's bizarre revelations.