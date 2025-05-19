Royal

Duke of Kent enjoys concert with daughter Lady Helen Taylor in Newbury

Prince Edward and Katharine, Duchess of Kent, welcomed Lady Helen Taylor on April 28, 1964

  • May 19, 2025
The Duke of Kent has stepped out with daughter, Lady Helen Taylor for rare public appearance.

Over the weekend, the 80-year-old Prince Edward and his 61-year-old daughter attended a performance of the London Philharmonic Orchestra at St.Nicholas Church as part of the Newbury Spring Festival.

The father-daughter duo appeared in high spirts as they arrived side-by-side, before settling into seats alongside one another to watch the concert.

For the outing, the Duke of Kent, who is a patron of the Newbury Spring Festive, donned a black suit which he paired with a burgundy tie.

Meanwhile, Lady Helen Taylor also wore a matching outfit with her blond locks elevating her lack ensemble.

The Duke of Kent

Prince Edward, who is one of the longest-serving members of the royal family, has held the title of Duke of Kent for over 82 years.

He has dedicated his life to public service since retiring from the British Army in 1976.

Amongst the most notable positions held by the duke was his position as president of The All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, from which he stepped down from this position in 2021 after a five-decade tenure.

Lady Helen Taylor

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, and Katharine, Duchess of Kent, welcomed their only daughter, Lady Helen Taylor on April 28, 1964.

She is currently 48th in the line of succession to the British throne. 

