Tom Cruise to collaborate with Bollywood director Farah Khan?

Farah Khan is expressing her desire loud and clear!
The Mission: Impossible star, Tom Cruise, recently turned to his Instagram handle and shared a thrilling behind-the-scenes snap from the shoot of his upcoming movie Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.
Captioning the post, he wrote, “The training and preparation we put into this film is a culmination of all before it. From the depths, to the skies, I can’t wait to share more with you."
Cruise’s post, that soon grabbed the attention of many, also reached the Bollywood director and writer, whose comment made many talk about possibility of a cross-cultural collaboration.
“TOMMMMMMMMM.. waiting to work with you,” wrote Farah Khan as she expressed her desire to work together with the iconic actor.
However, the Happy New Year director’s wish was rejected by some of the Indian social media users who were quick to drop their replies on Khan’s comment.
“That's never going to happen,” replied one, while another penned, “He won't... because a couple of years ago, you said that- ‘Are Tom Cruise aisa dance kar sakta hai kya?’”
Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which is 8th installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, is slated to release on May 23, 2025.