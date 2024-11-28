Sports

Italian Davis Cup captain backs Jannik Sinner ahead of doping hearing

Filippo Volandri said banning world number one ‘would be the greatest injustice in history’

  • by Web Desk
  • November 28, 2024
Jannik Sinner receives support from Italian Davis Cup captain Filippo Volandri ahead of the hearing of his doping test.

According to Tennis Head, the head of the Italian team said that he could not think about the possibility that the world number one tennis player would be suspended from the game.

Volandri told QS Sport during an interview, “I don’t even want to think about a possible disqualification of Sinner, given his honesty and the irrefutable evidence he has provided. But if there is a person with broad shoulders, it is Jannik. A disqualification would be the greatest injustice in history.”

The statement from the Italian captain came as the 23-year-old faces a tough battle in the court over the appeal of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The two-time Grand Slam winner failed a doping test twice back in March 2024 after the banned substance clostebol was found in his body, but the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) cleared him after finding that the player was not involved in the matter.

But WADA announced that they will appeal the decision and will ask for a ban “between one and two years.”

Furthermore, the final ruling by the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on the appeal of WADA is expected at the beginning of 2025.

