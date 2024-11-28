Entertainment

Sofía Vergara celebrates 'island Thanksgiving' with family in Colombia 

Sofía Vergara was born and raised in Barranquilla, Colombia

  • by Web Desk
  • November 28, 2024
Sofía Vergara celebrates island Thanksgiving with family in Colombia
Sofía Vergara celebrates 'island Thanksgiving' with family in Colombia 

Sofía Vergara takes Thanksgiving celebration to next level!

The Modern Family star celebrated Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones in her homeland, Colombia.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, Vergara shared a scenic picture of her tropical island at her vacation home, Casa Chipi Chipi.

“Happy thanksgiving from Casa Chipichipi!! #islandlife,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Vergara has been sharing glimpses of her tropical vacation on Instagram since she stepped down on the island.

Soon after landing, Vergara slipped into a peacock-patterned dress to kick of her vacation and later rocked a glamorous one-piece swimsuit for a beachy photoshoot.


The America’s Got Talent judge’s carousel also further photos with her niece Claudia Vergara on a wooden sun lounger.

One of her post, showed her loved ones arriving at the oceanside house via seaplane, while another featured snaps of their delicious Thanksgiving feast, including fried fish, coleslaw, and curly fries.

"This morning landing home for a little Island thanksgiving," she wrote along the photos.

On Wednesday, November 27, Vergara posted another breathtaking photo of herself, wearing gorgeous patterned black and tan one-piece swimsuit followed by a group snap with her family. 

To note, Sofía Vergara was born and raised in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Kodak pauses film production to upgrade factory and meet growing demand

Kodak pauses film production to upgrade factory and meet growing demand
Sophie, Edward's journey seen as blueprint for Harry, Meghan's royal comeback

Sophie, Edward's journey seen as blueprint for Harry, Meghan's royal comeback
Saba Qamar to star in Shahzeb Khanzada's writing debut 'Case No 9’

Saba Qamar to star in Shahzeb Khanzada's writing debut 'Case No 9’
Meet Xochitl Gomez: Marvel star who won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ crown

Meet Xochitl Gomez: Marvel star who won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ crown
Meet Xochitl Gomez: Marvel star who won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ crown
Meet Xochitl Gomez: Marvel star who won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ crown
Charli XCX under fire for 'promoting smoking' to young fans: ‘nasty and British’
Charli XCX under fire for 'promoting smoking' to young fans: ‘nasty and British’
Taylor Swift face ‘major strain in relationship’ with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift face ‘major strain in relationship’ with Travis Kelce
Beyoncé addresses rumors surrounding upcoming world tour
Beyoncé addresses rumors surrounding upcoming world tour
Tulisa Contostavlos addresses ‘I'm A Celebrity’ fans ‘nepo baby’ trolls?
Tulisa Contostavlos addresses ‘I'm A Celebrity’ fans ‘nepo baby’ trolls?
Taylor Swift fans make Billboard apologize for Kanye West's 'famous' fiasco
Taylor Swift fans make Billboard apologize for Kanye West's 'famous' fiasco
Kanye West makes daughters North, Chicago race in new music video
Kanye West makes daughters North, Chicago race in new music video
Travis Kelce makes heartfelt confession about Taylor swift: ‘Where I fell in love...’
Travis Kelce makes heartfelt confession about Taylor swift: ‘Where I fell in love...’
Taylor Swift tries cheeky tactics to avoid Travis Kelce breakup?
Taylor Swift tries cheeky tactics to avoid Travis Kelce breakup?
Top 10 Thanksgiving movies for an unforgettable family holiday
Top 10 Thanksgiving movies for an unforgettable family holiday
Disney shares delightful update ahead of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ release
Disney shares delightful update ahead of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ release
Brad Pitt blasts Angelina Jolie with shocking claim after losing winery feud
Brad Pitt blasts Angelina Jolie with shocking claim after losing winery feud