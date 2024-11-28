Sofía Vergara celebrates 'island Thanksgiving' with family in Colombia 

Sofía Vergara takes Thanksgiving celebration to next level!
The Modern Family star celebrated Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones in her homeland, Colombia.
Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, Vergara shared a scenic picture of her tropical island at her vacation home, Casa Chipi Chipi.
“Happy thanksgiving from Casa Chipichipi!! #islandlife,” she wrote alongside the photo.
Vergara has been sharing glimpses of her tropical vacation on Instagram since she stepped down on the island.
Soon after landing, Vergara slipped into a peacock-patterned dress to kick of her vacation and later rocked a glamorous one-piece swimsuit for a beachy photoshoot.
The America’s Got Talent judge’s carousel also further photos with her niece Claudia Vergara on a wooden sun lounger.
One of her post, showed her loved ones arriving at the oceanside house via seaplane, while another featured snaps of their delicious Thanksgiving feast, including fried fish, coleslaw, and curly fries.
"This morning landing home for a little Island thanksgiving," she wrote along the photos.
On Wednesday, November 27, Vergara posted another breathtaking photo of herself, wearing gorgeous patterned black and tan one-piece swimsuit followed by a group snap with her family.
To note, Sofía Vergara was born and raised in Barranquilla, Colombia.