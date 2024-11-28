Charli XCX under fire for 'promoting smoking' to young fans: ‘nasty and British’

Charli XCX got slammed by fans after smoking a cigarette on stage during a recent performance.
The Boom Clap singer, known for her bold personality, lit up a cigarette while performing her hit track Apple at Manchester's Co-op Live Arena.
Soon after the performance, the video made rounds on the internet and sparked outrage among some fans.
Taking to social media, one fan wrote, “Promoting smoking to audience full of minors.. I stan her but this is not okay.”
While another wrote, “Just nasty and British…”
“This is sort of sad why is she advertising cigarettes to her fans.” The third added
The fourth expressed, “Promoting smoking cigs to her young audience? as a xcxanator I’m livid.”
“Are celebs such as Charli XCX and Addison Rae making smoking ‘cool’ again?” asked the fifth.
The sixth commented, "I love her but cigs are gross."
Meanwhile, some fans defended the singer, pointing out that her music have never been for kids with drug-heavy lyrics.
"Who told you that [Charli XCX's music] was for kids? Keep ur offspring away,” one wrote.
While another added, “What is she going to do next? A cigarette! That you can legally buy in shops!”